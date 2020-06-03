DG health urges strict protective measures against COVID-19

Punjab Director General (DG) Health Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan has urged citizens to ensure implementation of protective measures against COVID-19 strictly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) : Punjab Director General (DG) Health Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan has urged citizens to ensure implementation of protective measures against COVID-19 strictly.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that after Eidul Fitr, the number of coronavirus cases had increased rapidly in the province as people had not taken precautionary measures in meeting each other during the Eid days.

He said that the number of new cases of COVID-19 before Eid was in hundreds per day, but it increased to thousands in a day after the religious festival.

"It is feared that the deadly virus could spread speedily in a few days," he added.

In such circumstances, he said citizens should be more careful than earlier and they should remain at homes and avoid unnecessary outing.

The DG said that protective measures like washing of hands with soap several times a day, social distancing and wearing of face-masks, especially when going out or going to markets, should be implemented to protect themselves and others.

In case of cough, sore throat or high fever, one should contact the nearby government hospital, have test for COVID-19 and follow the instructions of the health experts to protect their other family and community members from coronavirus, he advised.

The DG said that self-medication could be dangerous, so avoid it and take medicines prescribed by the doctors, take care of elderly people and do not allow children to play in streets with other children and do not touch face, eyes, nose or mouth without washing hands.