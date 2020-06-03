UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Health Urges Strict Protective Measures Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:32 PM

DG health urges strict protective measures against COVID-19

Punjab Director General (DG) Health Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan has urged citizens to ensure implementation of protective measures against COVID-19 strictly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) : Punjab Director General (DG) Health Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan has urged citizens to ensure implementation of protective measures against COVID-19 strictly.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that after Eidul Fitr, the number of coronavirus cases had increased rapidly in the province as people had not taken precautionary measures in meeting each other during the Eid days.

He said that the number of new cases of COVID-19 before Eid was in hundreds per day, but it increased to thousands in a day after the religious festival.

"It is feared that the deadly virus could spread speedily in a few days," he added.

In such circumstances, he said citizens should be more careful than earlier and they should remain at homes and avoid unnecessary outing.

The DG said that protective measures like washing of hands with soap several times a day, social distancing and wearing of face-masks, especially when going out or going to markets, should be implemented to protect themselves and others.

In case of cough, sore throat or high fever, one should contact the nearby government hospital, have test for COVID-19 and follow the instructions of the health experts to protect their other family and community members from coronavirus, he advised.

The DG said that self-medication could be dangerous, so avoid it and take medicines prescribed by the doctors, take care of elderly people and do not allow children to play in streets with other children and do not touch face, eyes, nose or mouth without washing hands.

Related Topics

Punjab Market Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor passes away from Coronav ..

5 minutes ago

PIA issues schedule of flights to bring back Pakis ..

13 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB), ESCAP discuss steppi ..

8 minutes ago

Dr dies fighting Coronavirus in Khairpur

7 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

5 minutes ago

Rupee recovers 57 paisas against dollar in interba ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.