DG Health Visits Pretabad Hospital To Review Facilities Provided To Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Director General Health Sindh Dr Juman Bahuto paid a surprise visit to Government Pretabad Hospital here on Friday and reviewed the sanitation situation and the facilities being provided to the patients.

The DG Health appreciated the medical facilities provided by Lady Medical Superintendent of Pretabad Hospital Dr. Khursheed Soomro to patients in emergency situations.

The MS Dr Khursheed Soomro presented a model for converting Pretabad hospital into a model hospital of Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Health said that a letter will be written to the Sindh Government for providing dialysis and other facilities including nursery for children in the Sindh Government Hospital established in the populous area.

Dr. Juman Bahuto inspected the ongoing OPD and Emergency Department in the hospital and expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to the patients.

The MS Dr. Khursheed Soomro informed the DG Health about the shortage of medical and para-medical staff and other problems.

Dr Juman assured that all facilities including installation of dialysis machines, establishing children's nursery, digital X-Ray and CT scan facilities would be provided in the hospital.

