DG Health Vows To Continue PPEs To Doctors In Province To Cope The Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

DG health vows to continue PPEs to doctors in province to cope the outbreak

Director General Health Department Balochistan Dr. Muhammad Saleem Abro on Wednesday said provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to doctors and medical staffs was being continued in province in order to control the spread of the corona virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Health Department Balochistan Dr. Muhammad Saleem Abro on Wednesday said provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to doctors and medical staffs was being continued in province in order to control the spread of the corona virus.

Talking to APP, he said 6500 complete PPEs kits, 5500 Semi-PPE kits, 43000 N95, KN95 masks, 7500 VTM, 35,0000 surgical masks, 10,000 sanitizers, 6000 hygiene kits, 1318 aprons and 275000 gloves had been provided to respective hospitals of province to defeat the pandemic virus.

The delivery of medical equipment was being continued in respective hospitals of according to procedure, he said Diagnosis of all those affected patients were underway treatment of processes at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta's Isolation ward and suspects were being kept in quarantine center for screening process .

He said it was positive sign that a large number of patients have sent to their homes after recovering from the virus, saying that isolation wards have been set up at Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, Bolan Medical Complex Hospital and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta and these hospitals have been upgraded to take extraordinary steps to deal with the Corona virus.

The DG said 49 ventilators were activated at Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital to improve medical facilities of the hospital to cope the spread of the outbreak in the province despite having limited resources on the special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan for the interest of the public health.

He said division headquarters hospitals were also upgraded to cope with the increasing of the Corona virus and the available medical infrastructure is fully prepared to tackle the challenges of the virus so far in province.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir, Jam Kamal Khan is directly monitoring all over the situation of medical processes and is working hard to defeat the challenge of the virus in the province, he said saying that a committee was reviewing the quality of medical equipment of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and then PDMA would give them to vendors after assessing of the standard of medical equipment.

DG Health Balochistan said protective kits have been provided to doctors and paramedics and more medical equipment would be supplied to medical staffs according to their demands and added that the anti-Corona virus cell was set up in the Directorate of Health was functional in 24 hours from where all the conditions related the virus are being supervised.

