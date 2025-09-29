DG highlights importance of livestock sector

Director General Livestock Sindh Dr Hizbullah Bhutto has said that the livestock sector holds a vital status in the national economy with a large population in Sindh depending on livestock for their livelihood

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Director General Livestock Sindh Dr Hizbullah Bhutto has said that the livestock sector holds a vital status in the national economy with a large population in Sindh depending on livestock for their livelihood.

Speaking at the inauguration of a one-day anti-rabies camp organized by the Livestock Department in Matiari district, in collaboration with Sadat International Company, he spoke about government's measures aimed at helping the sector become robust.

The DG appreciated the performance of Matiari district based officials because of their services during the flood situation.

He apprised that several projects were being undertaken to promote farming and to increase milk and meat production in the country.

Additional Director Livestock Matiari Dr Hizbullah Sheikh, Deputy Director Livestock Matiari Dr Riaz Ahmed Laghari and other officials were present on the occasion.