DG HSA For Adopting Measures To Resolve Katchi Abadis Residents' Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DG HSA for adopting measures to resolve katchi abadis residents' issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Director General Human Settlement Authority/Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority Muhammad Nadim has directed the officers of his department to work hard with dedication and devotion and make all possible efforts to resolve the issues of the residents of Katchi Abadis.

He also instructed them to prepare a comprehensive strategy for the provision of required facilities to the residents of flood-affected Katchi Abadis of the province.

While paying a surprise visit to the regional office of Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority on Thursday, he also directed to set up lease granting camps at Katchi Abadis and complete the process of handing over the ownership rights to the residents so that the residents could get a sigh of relief.

The director general, who was accompanied by Chief Engineer Kashif Khan, also took serious notice of the absence of Sub-Engineers Aman Soomro, Ali Muzaffar and Estimater Syed Imran.

