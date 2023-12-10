DG Human Rights emphasizes the importance for academic institutes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Director Federal Ministry of Human Rights Abdul Sattar, through a written communication with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Higher Education Commission, and Provincial Education Departments, has emphasized the importance for academic institutions to prepare the youth against the threat of cybercrimes, said a press release issued here.

While referring to MoHR’s mandate under the Rules of business 1973, he also shared that the Ministry has been conducting seminars on human rights education, awareness, and sensitization in collaboration with various educational institutions across Pakistan on specific themes.

He has conveyed that preparing our youth against the threat of cybercrimes, as a global challenge, is a need of the hour for which all stakeholders need to join hands with each other.

Keeping in view their important role in sensitization on cyber security and cybercrimes, educational institutions have been requested to channelize their efforts to promote the positive use of information and communication technology, besides preparing youth against cybercrime-related threats.

In this context, the Director General has called upon the concerned departments to conduct awareness-raising seminars and exclusive sessions in educational institutions to raise awareness to protect youth from the threat of cybercrimes, including misuse of social media, and to save them from being a part of heinous crimes. DG-Human Rights has also sought a report from the relevant departments in that regard.