DG Human Rights Expresses Concerns Over Incidents Of Crimes Against Women, Children

August 17, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Human Rights Aneela Mehfooz Durrani on Wednesday expressed concern over increasing incidents of crimes against children and women and directed concerned authorities to take necessary steps for their protection.

In a letter sent to commissioners, regional police officers and Capital City Police Officer, she directed strict monitoring of the situation and said that a monthly report should be sent to Directorate General of Law and Justice.

The letter read that district administrations and police department should also launch a campaign to aware people about rights of women and children.

It was said that Director General Human Rights would personally monitor the campaign to achieve desired objectives.

