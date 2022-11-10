DG Human Rights KP pays surprise visit to Central Jail

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Director General (DG) Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saad Khan paid a surprise visit to Central Jail Peshawar on Thursday.

During his visit, the DG Human Rights reviewed in detail matters relating to the inmates and arrangements in this regard.

He expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to prisoners and appreciated the efforts of the provincial government and prison administration for bringing improvement in the management of the jail.

During his five-hour long visit, he also met with several inmates and collected first hand information regarding facilities available in the prison from them. He also met with juveniles and inquired about their problems.