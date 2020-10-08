UrduPoint.com
DG Human Rights Setup Inquiry Committee To Investigate Zainab's Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:55 PM

Director General Law and Human Rights, Dr Asad Ali Khan on Thursday took notice of murder of minor girl Zainab in Charssada after her abduction and sexual assault

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Law and Human Rights, Dr Asad Ali Khan on Thursday took notice of murder of minor girl Zainab in Charssada after her abduction and sexual assault.

Director General Law and Human Rights has set up an inquiry committee to investigate the heinous crime.

The inquiry committee was formed under the chairmanship of Director Human Rights Naseem Khan .

The committee has been directed to submit a quick and transparent reportHe said as per vision of Chief Minister , Mahmood Khan nobody would be allowed to violate human rights and strict punishment would be given to culprit involved in the incident.

