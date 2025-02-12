Open Menu

DG IAEA Arrives In Pakistan On Two-day Official Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM

DG IAEA arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano, has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit.

Pakistan and the IAEA have long standing cooperation dating back to 1957, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs news release on said on Wednesday.

Pakistan is one of the largest recipients under IAEA's Technical Cooperation Program, covering nuclear energy, health, water resource management, food and agriculture.

The DG IAEA visit deepens Pakistan-IAEA partnership on peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

Recent Stories

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

16 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in ..

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

46 minutes ago
 61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' A ..

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

1 hour ago
 Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

4 hours ago
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

10 hours ago
 Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, ou ..

Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..

11 hours ago
 Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experien ..

Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..

11 hours ago
 UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa ..

UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system

12 hours ago
 Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serve ..

Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..

12 hours ago
 NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 20 ..

NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan