DG IAEA arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano, has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit.

Pakistan and the IAEA have long standing cooperation dating back to 1957, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs news release on said on Wednesday.

Pakistan is one of the largest recipients under IAEA's Technical Cooperation Program, covering nuclear energy, health, water resource management, food and agriculture.

The DG IAEA visit deepens Pakistan-IAEA partnership on peaceful uses of nuclear technology.