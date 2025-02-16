DG IAEA Concludes Visit To Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, visited Pakistan on 12 and 13 February 2025, the Foreign Office spokesperson told on Sunday.
During the visit, DG IAEA called on the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister.
The discussions focused on expanding cooperation between Pakistan and the IAEA, particularly on the peaceful uses of nuclear technology to mitigate climate change.
Director General Grossi held formal talks with the Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and the Chairman of the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA). He was briefed on Pakistan’s advancements in nuclear science and technology, including its contributions in agriculture, healthcare and energy production.
In Islamabad, the DG IAEA participated in the International Conference organized by the Pakistan-chapter of Women in Nuclear Field (WIN-Pakistan). Mr. Grossi praised the country’s efforts in promoting women participation in the nuclear and allied disciplines.
He also delivered a key note address at a seminar on the “Role of Nuclear Science and Technology in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals”, organized by the think tank Strategic Vision Institute (SVI).
In Lahore, the DG IAEA visited the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Oncology Lahore (INMOL). He inaugurated a new radio pharmaceutical laboratory and announced technical assistance under the IAEA’s ‘Rays of Hope’ initiative.
The DG IAEA also visited under construction Chashma Power Plant unit 5 (C-5). He termed Pakistan’s nuclear power generation program as one of the most successful program in the world. Grossi also inaugurated a radioactive waste incinerator at Chashma.
Director General Grossi last visited Pakistan in 2023. Pakistan is a founding member of the IAEA and enjoys a robust cooperation program with the agency. Pakistan actively contributes to the IAEA’s decision-making process as a member of its board of Governors. IAEA is recognized globally as the Specialized United Nations Agency for cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology.
Recent Stories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG IAEA concludes visit to Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
IWMI delegation, KP Secretary Irrigation meets on Water Resource Management Information System (WRMI ..6 minutes ago
-
AMI meters’ installation revolutionary step in power sector: Project Director6 minutes ago
-
Chinese investors call on Senior Sindh Minister6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division launches cleaning operation6 minutes ago
-
AMI meters’ installation revolutionary step in power sector: Project Director6 minutes ago
-
Revenue Collector TMA Munda arrested6 minutes ago
-
Chitral team wins Shandur Polo match at Fortress Stadium16 minutes ago
-
Shahid Rind condemns Kalat incident, orders investigation16 minutes ago
-
Punjab police to intensify operation against Khawarij, bandits16 minutes ago
-
Masoor Khan inaugurates spring plantation campaign in Mansehra16 minutes ago
-
Students, citizens from various fields visit historical police buildings16 minutes ago