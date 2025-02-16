DG IAEA concludes visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, visited Pakistan on 12 and 13 February 2025, the Foreign Office spokesperson told on Sunday.

During the visit, DG IAEA called on the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation between Pakistan and the IAEA, particularly on the peaceful uses of nuclear technology to mitigate climate change.

Director General Grossi held formal talks with the Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and the Chairman of the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA). He was briefed on Pakistan’s advancements in nuclear science and technology, including its contributions in agriculture, healthcare and energy production.

In Islamabad, the DG IAEA participated in the International Conference organized by the Pakistan-chapter of Women in Nuclear Field (WIN-Pakistan). Mr. Grossi praised the country’s efforts in promoting women participation in the nuclear and allied disciplines.

He also delivered a key note address at a seminar on the “Role of Nuclear Science and Technology in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals”, organized by the think tank Strategic Vision Institute (SVI).

In Lahore, the DG IAEA visited the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Oncology Lahore (INMOL). He inaugurated a new radio pharmaceutical laboratory and announced technical assistance under the IAEA’s ‘Rays of Hope’ initiative.

The DG IAEA also visited under construction Chashma Power Plant unit 5 (C-5). He termed Pakistan’s nuclear power generation program as one of the most successful program in the world. Grossi also inaugurated a radioactive waste incinerator at Chashma.

Director General Grossi last visited Pakistan in 2023. Pakistan is a founding member of the IAEA and enjoys a robust cooperation program with the agency. Pakistan actively contributes to the IAEA’s decision-making process as a member of its board of Governors. IAEA is recognized globally as the Specialized United Nations Agency for cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology.