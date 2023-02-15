DG IAEA inaugurates Cyber Knife at NORI; visits PINSTECH, PCENS, CNPGS

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi Wednesday visited various nuclear facilities including Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) to discuss matters related to mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi Wednesday visited various nuclear facilities including Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) to discuss matters related to mutual cooperation.

The DG IAEA arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit to discuss matters related to Pakistan-IAEA collaboration. This is his maiden visit to Pakistan after assuming office in 2019.

During his stay in Pakistan, Director General Grossi visited various nuclear facilities including that of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) whereas Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, Chairman PAEC accompanied the state guest.

At the outset of his visit, Grossi inaugurated the latest Cyber Knife facility at PAEC's flagship cancer-care hospital in the capital named Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI). With the inauguration of this facility, NORI became the first public sector cancer hospital of the country to provide cyber knife treatment.

During his visit at NORI hospital, he visited various departments and facilities and appreciated the services of the 19 PAEC cancer hospitals, especially NORI, in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer in line with the IAEA's 'Rays of Hope' initiative.

It is to mention here that 'Rays of Hope' focuses on prioritizing a limited number of high-impact, cost-effective and sustainable interventions in line with national needs and commitment.

The initiative aims at contributing to the fulfilment of the UN 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goal-3 (SDG-3) i.e. Good Health and Well-Being.

The DG IAEA highlighted the IAEA's assistance in strengthening cancer hospitals in developing countries to provide treatment to patients at par with international standards.

The guest was also briefed about the role of PAEC's 19 cancer hospitals established in all provinces of Pakistan that are shouldering the responsibility of diagnosing and treating over 80% of the country's cancer-affected patients in line with the IAEA's slogan � 'Cancer Care for All'.

Later, DG IAEA visited the Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH) to see various laboratories including the isotope hydrology lab and isotope production facility that is supplying radiopharmaceutical kits for cancer patients throughout the country.

He also met with female fellows enrolled in the IAEA's Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme (MSCFP) which aims to help increase the number of women in the nuclear field.

Launched by IAEA in 2020, MSCFP provides financial support to 100 plus female students from around the world towards tuition and living costs, and an opportunity to undertake internships facilitated by IAEA to gain practical experience in various fields of nuclear science, medicine, engineering, safety, security and safeguards.

The DG IAEA also visited the Pakistan Centre of Excellence for Nuclear Security (PCENS) and lauded the Centre's outstanding efforts by offering cutting- edge education and training in the field of nuclear security.

Day one of DG IAEA's official visit concluded with a detailed tour of Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Station (CNPGS) located in Chashma District, Mianwali, which houses four nuclear power plants that are generating and supplying to the national grid 1330 MW of clean, cost-effective and reliable electricity.

The DG also visited the Master Control Room (MCR) of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3, a simulator established at Chasnupp Centre for Nuclear Training (CHASCENT) where nuclear power operators receive training to run the nuclear power plant safely in accordance with international standards.