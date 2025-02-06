DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) At the invitation of the government, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, will undertake an official visit to Pakistan next week.

During his visit, DG IAEA will call on the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister. He will also participate in seminars at Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST). He would also visit INMOL Hospital in Lahore and Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Station (CNPGS).

Pakistan and IAEA have long standing cooperation that dates back to 1957. Pakistan is currently member of the Board of Governors of the IAEA.

The DG routinely visits IAEA member states to outreach on peaceful uses of nuclear technology. As part of this outreach, his visit reaffirms Pakistan’s deepening partnership with the IAEA on the peaceful uses of nuclear technology aimed at fostering socio-economic development of the country.