DG IAEA Visits Chashma Power Plant
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi on Thursday visited under construction Chashma power plant Unit 5.
He termed Pakistan's nuclear power generation program as "one of the most successful nuclear power generation programs".
He emphasised the role of nuclear power towards more sustainable and de-carbonised electricity generation.
He also inaugurated a radioactive waste incinerator at Chashma.
