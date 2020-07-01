DG, ICT directs Marghazar Zoo administration to improve condition

Director General, Islamabad Capital Territory, Syeda Shafaq has directed Marghazar Zoo administration to improve the overall condition of the Zoo and bring it at par with those in the developed countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Director General, Islamabad Capital Territory, Syeda Shafaq has directed Marghazar Zoo administration to improve the overall condition of the Zoo and bring it at par with those in the developed countries.

During her surprise visit at the Zoo on Wednesday, she expressed concerns over the poor sanitary conditions and animals health.

The Zoo director briefed the DG about the procedure on provision of food to animals as well as cleanliness of enclosures.

He also apprised the DG on the de-worming and other precautionary measures being taken by the veterinary officers for the animals.

The DG also took feedback from the internee doctors about the animals health.