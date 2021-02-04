UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG ICT Distributes Certificates Among Participants Of 2nd Computer Course

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:56 AM

DG ICT distributes certificates among participants of 2nd computer course

Director General ICT Administration Syeda Shafaq Hashmi here on Wednesday distributed certificates among the participants of second basic computer course

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Director General ICT Administration Syeda Shafaq Hashmi here on Wednesday distributed certificates among the participants of second basic computer course.

Pehli Kiran Computer Training Centre successfully completed its Second Basic Computer Course batch in the month of January 2021.

The Pehli Kiran Schools (PKS) and Jamshed Akhtar Qureshi (JAQ) education Trust have introduced the course to improve skills of youths and enhance livelihood opportunities for them, said a news release.

The JAQ inaugurated its first 'Pehli Kiran Computer Training Centre' under the government computer literacy programme by collaborating with Seema Tauseef Women Program Officer at Chief Commissioner Office, Capital Territory Administration, Islamabad in the year 2020.

More Stories From Pakistan

