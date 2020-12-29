UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG ICT Distributes Mask Under COVID-19 Awareness Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

DG ICT distributes mask under COVID-19 awareness drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Director General Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Syeda Shafaq Hashmi on Tuesday distributed face masks and hand sanitizers among the visitors at H-9 Bazaar to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic.

The personal protective equipments were distributed at each entry point of the Bazaar in collaboration with Bykea, (a Pakistani vehicle App for hire and parcel delivery).

The administration was taking stern actions against those who were defying anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures, besides creating awareness about the pandemic, Shafaq told media here.

"We can break the chain of coronavirus transmission by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance at large gatherings," she remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Vehicle Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PITB to launch E-library app for Online Reading of ..

29 minutes ago

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama “M ..

1 hour ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

1 hour ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

1 hour ago

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

2 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia eyes intensifying COVID-19 vac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.