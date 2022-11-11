DG Immigration and Passport visits Regional Passport Office, KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Immigration and Passport Yawar Hussain made a surprise visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Office in Hayatabad here Friday.

During this visit, Director General Passport also suspended five officials and issued disciplinary action against them. Among those suspended are Bilal Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Abdul Manan and Syed Wajid Hussain.

Besides suspension of five officials, around 195 suspicious cases were referred to the FIA for further investigation.

He directed the officials in Regional Office to take stern action against agent mafia. He also directed zonal heads to take immediate action against corrupt officials and facilitate citizens coming to obtain passports.

He said the agents mafia also facilitates foreigners in issuance of identity cards and passports. He said internal accountability is a key for facilitating our valuable citizens and in this connection any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in passport offices.