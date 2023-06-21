DG Info urges employees to work honestly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Deputy Director Information Hyderabad Shahzad Shaikh on Wednesday presided over a meeting with the officers and staff of the department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Deputy Director Information Hyderabad Shahzad Shaikh on Wednesday presided over a meeting with the officers and staff of the department.

He said that Director General Information Sawai Khan Chalgari has directed all employees of the department to perform their duty honestly and observe punctuality otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them, said a handout issued by the District Information Office.

On this occasion, Deputy Director of Administration Shabana Channa said that our department was a vital part of the Sindh Government therefore we should realize our duty and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting was attended among others by Information Officer Shahzad Alamgir Ranjhani, Muhamamd Khan Solangi, Sultan Rajput, office Superintendent Lala Ali Bux, Imam Bux Raja, senior Photographer Muhammad Yaseen Arain, Syed Fahim uddin and others were also present in the meeting.