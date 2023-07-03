Open Menu

DG Information Condoles Demise Of Journalist's Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 09:49 PM

DG Information condoles demise of Journalist's wife

On the directives of Sindh Information Minister Saharjeel Inam Memon and Secretary Information Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon, Director General Information Sawai Khan Chalgri

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :On the directives of Sindh Information Minister Saharjeel Inam Memon and Secretary Information Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon, Director General Information Sawai Khan Chalgri and District Information officers Irfan Ali Junejo, Sarfraz Samon have condoled with Senior journalist Muhammad Hashim Bhurgri on the demise of his wife and with senior journalist of Badin Nusrat Jafferi on his mother at their residences.

Related Topics

Sindh Information Minister Wife Badin

Recent Stories

34th International Biology Olympiad kicks off in A ..

34th International Biology Olympiad kicks off in Al Ain

27 minutes ago
 RTA lifts over 6 million riders during Eid Al Adha ..

RTA lifts over 6 million riders during Eid Al Adha 1444 AH

42 minutes ago
 Shadman Police Station attack: ATC grants bail to ..

Shadman Police Station attack: ATC grants bail to PTI activist

48 minutes ago
 Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to h ..

Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to hold two-day conference on popu ..

49 minutes ago
 KP Govt completes 10 news degree colleges in merge ..

KP Govt completes 10 news degree colleges in merged areas

49 minutes ago
 Two killed in two different incidents in Hassanabd ..

Two killed in two different incidents in Hassanabdal

49 minutes ago
Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.34 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.34 billion

51 minutes ago
 Rain, gusty winds turns weather pleasant, more lik ..

Rain, gusty winds turns weather pleasant, more likely

49 minutes ago
 Israel Defense Forces Uncover Explosives, Weapons ..

Israel Defense Forces Uncover Explosives, Weapons in Mosque in West Bank's Jenin

51 minutes ago
 Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian ..

Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian Passenger Jet Not Due to Secu ..

55 minutes ago
 Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pendi ..

Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pending - Spokesman

55 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Na ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir for clearing rainwater as ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan