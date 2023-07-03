(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :On the directives of Sindh Information Minister Saharjeel Inam Memon and Secretary Information Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon, Director General Information Sawai Khan Chalgri and District Information officers Irfan Ali Junejo, Sarfraz Samon have condoled with Senior journalist Muhammad Hashim Bhurgri on the demise of his wife and with senior journalist of Badin Nusrat Jafferi on his mother at their residences.