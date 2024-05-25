DG Information Hold Meeting With APNS, CPNE Heads, Representatives
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Director General Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Imran here on Saturday held a meeting with All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) and Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) and representatives of various advertising agencies.
During the meeting, issues related to previous arrears of newspapers and advertisement agencies were discussed. In this regard, some proposals also came under discussion for the solution of such issues.
On this occasion, provincial heads of APNS, Pir Haroon Shah, CPNE Tahir Farooq, Deputy Director Advertisement Ibne Amin and concerned officials also attended the meeting. The main purpose of the meeting was to resolve the matter as per suggestions, issued by ITNE Islamabad to the Information Department, wherein, it was stated that a reconciliation shall be made with newspapers and advertising agencies regarding the previous arrears.
In this regard, as per the special directives of the Chief Secretary, the reconciliation process was thoroughly discussed by the forum on behalf of the Information Department. Similarly, the representatives of CPNE and APNS expressed that they were fully satisfied by the ongoing efforts of the Department and hoped that it would bring better results for the solution of media outlets' liabilities.
On this occasion, Director General Muhammad Imran told the meeting that the Information Department had raised the issue of media outlets and advertising agencies' arrears at various forums and in this regard we were taking practical steps to clear the liabilities of such organizations.
He added that the Department is working on reconciliation through all its available resources and very soon, the good news regarding provision of arrears would come from the government. He further said that the Department was reconciling with all the departments and the progress reports were also furnished to the Chief Secretary office which aims to complete this progress as soon as possible.
The meeting participants appreciated the performance of the department and hoped that they would receive good news soon in this regard. They showed full satisfaction over the reconciliation process with departments and highlighted the efforts of the Department with positive remarks.
