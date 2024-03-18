Open Menu

DG Information KP Condoles Over Shakir’s Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Director General Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Imran on Monday went to Mohalla Ghiyasabad in Bhanamari here and offered Fateha with senior journalist Asif Nisar Ghiyashi over the demise of his father, senior journalist Nisar Ahmad Shakir.

On the occasion the DG Information stayed there for some time and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

He said the services of late Nisar Ahmad Shakir for the cause of journalism will long be remembered. He also met with other members of the bereaved family and prayed for patience to them to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

