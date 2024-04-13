DG Information KP Muhammad Imran promoted to grade-20

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) On the recommendations of the Provincial Selection board (PSB), the Competent Authority has approved the promotion of Muhammad Imran, Director General of Information & Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Grade 19 to Grade 20 on a permanent basis.

Muhammad Imran has been serving as the Director General of Information and Public Relations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past year.

Muhammad Imran’s career spans more than three decades, during which he has held various significant positions, consistently playing a crucial role in maintaining the information & public relations system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in alignment with the evolving trends of the times.

Whether it was pioneering radio initiatives, introducing community broadcasting via 'Pakhtunkhwa Radio' with FM technology in the public sector, venturing into the realm of internet and web media, or embracing trends like citizen journalism through social media in new media, Imran has consistently displayed leadership and played a pivotal role as an officer.

Welcoming his appointment as Director General Information & Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his promotion to Grade 20 on a permanent basis, Muhammad Imran has expressed his determination to reshape the DGIPR system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa using artificial intelligence. His goal is to ensure timely and accurate information dissemination to the public while further strengthening the relationship between the people, the media, and the government.