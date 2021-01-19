DG Inspection visits Central Jail Sahiwal

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 11:39 PM

Director General (DG) Inspection of the Home department, Shaukat Ali on Tuesday visited Central Jail Sahiwal

CHICHAWATNI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Inspection of the Home department, Shaukat Ali on Tuesday visited Central Jail Sahiwal.

The DG inspected different sections of the jail including women ward, children school and dispensary.

He also checked the quality of food in the kitchen and appreciated it.

Superintendent Jail Mansoor Akhbar gave a detailed briefing about the facilities being provided to the inmates.

The DG also visited the Educational Complex and the library for prisoners.

He appreciated the administration over foolproof security arrangements and cleanliness in the jail.

