DG Intelligence Inland reviews progress on tax evasion cases

Director General Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue Islamabad Friday visited Regional Tax Office here and reviewed progress on cases of tax evasion cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue Islamabad Friday visited Regional Tax Office here and reviewed progress on cases of tax evasion cases.

On the occasion he met with Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawaja and appreciated his team over minutely probing the cases of tax evasion and taking timely decisions.

Chief Commissioner Sardar Ali Khawja said that his team in constant contact with traders' community to increase tax net and said that his team was working day and night to achieve revenue targets for the current fiscal year.

He expressed gratitude to DG Intelligence for visiting the office and presented him shield.