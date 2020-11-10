UrduPoint.com
DG ISESCO Calls On Islamic World To Enlighten Nations' Mind

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:18 AM

Director General Islamic World Organization for Education, Science and Culture (ISESCO), Dr. Salem bin Muhammad al-Malik has called on the Islamic world to renew and enlighten minds of the nation

He was addressing the 143rd birth anniversary of Allam Muhammad Iqbal, the philosopher and poet observed here on Monday virtually.

He was addressing the 143rd birth anniversary of Allam Muhammad Iqbal, the philosopher and poet observed here on Monday virtually.

He also called on to evoke the values that rebuild the glories of the nation through thinking, action, peace and tolerance.

Professor Dr Raheel Qamar Chief of Science and Technology at ISESCO opened the session where various literary, political, social and cultural experts participated.

Among the panelists were Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal, Excellency Hamid Asghar Khan Ambassador of Pakistan to Morocco, Excellency Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Kazi Ambassador of Pakistan to Philippines and Ex-Vice Chancellor KIU GB Professor Dr Aziz Ali Najam.

All the participants talked in detail and shed light on Allama Iqbal's philosophy, poetry and political thought. In the following sessions Dr Sidra Tariq Jamil and Ambassador Khalid Fateh Omar took the charge as moderator's and learned participants shared their views regarding Iqbal day.

The session was concluded by Dr. Kais Hammami the director of Strategic foresight.

