DG ISI calls on Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Director General Inter Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed Wednesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, here at Air Headquarters.

Various matters pertaining to national security and synergy amongst tri- services and intelligence organisations were discussed during the meeting, said a PAF media release.

DG ISI expressed his appreciation for the thorough professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel, and their resolve to safeguard the aerial frontiers of Pakistan.

The Air Chief lauded the diligent efforts of Inter Services Intelligence for maintenance of regional peace and stability.