DG ISI Calls On PM Imran Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 07:06 PM

DG ISI calls on PM Imran Khan

DG ISI Faiz Hameed briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about security situation, especially about the national security.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) Inter-Services-Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the law and order situation in the country.

According to the details,Prime Minister Imran Khan and ISI DG Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed met at Prime Minister Office and discussed security issues, especially about the national security.

