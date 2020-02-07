DG ISI calls on PM Imran Khan

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) Inter-Services-Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the law and order situation in the country.

