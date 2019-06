After assuming the office, newly appointed Director General ISI Lt.Gen. Faiz Hamid on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :After assuming the office, newly appointed Director General ISI Lt.Gen. Faiz Hamid on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in his office.

The DG ISI discussed professional matters with the prime minister.