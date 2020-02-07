UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG ISI Calls On Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:06 PM

DG ISI calls on Prime Minister

Direct General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Direct General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

Security issues were discussed during the meeting, a press release of PMMedia Office said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Inter Services Intelligenc

Recent Stories

UAE, Spain strengthening defence ties

11 minutes ago

Mushtaq Mehr has been chosen for hisappointment as ..

48 minutes ago

DG ISI calls on PM Imran Khan

1 hour ago

Iran to Send 2Mln Masks to China to Help Stop Spre ..

4 minutes ago

Top Hungarian Diplomat Says Language Row Still Hur ..

5 minutes ago

Syria Considering Upgrading Air Defenses Over Isra ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.