DG ISI calls on Prime Minister

Direct General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Direct General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

Security issues were discussed during the meeting, a press release of PMMedia Office said.