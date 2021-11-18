UrduPoint.com

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed Pays Farewell Call On PM Khan

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed pays farewell call on PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated General Faiz Hameed’s services as Director General Inter-Services Intelligence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2021) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday (today).

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated General Faiz Hameed’s services as DG ISI. The PM extended the best wishes over his new appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum was appointed as DG ISI.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was appointed as Corps Commander Peshawar. Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister appreciated his services as DG ISI and expressed his best wishes over his new appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.

