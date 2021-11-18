UrduPoint.com

DG ISI Pays Farewell Call On FM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:40 AM

DG ISI pays farewell call on FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, here on Thursday.

The foreign minister appreciated the efforts and services of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as DG ISI for the country.

He also expressed his best wishes for Lt Gen Faiz Hameed on his new assignment.

Related Topics

Inter Services Intelligenc Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2021

22 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th November 2021

2 hours ago
 US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Ir ..

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks - ..

9 hours ago
 Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

9 hours ago
 Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

9 hours ago
 US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck ..

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test - Spa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.