DG ISI pays farewell call on FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, here on Thursday.

The foreign minister appreciated the efforts and services of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as DG ISI for the country.

He also expressed his best wishes for Lt Gen Faiz Hameed on his new assignment.