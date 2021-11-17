DG ISI pays farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi

Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The President appreciated the efforts and services of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as DG ISI for security of the country.

The President also expressed his best wishes for Lt Gen Faiz Hameed on his appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.