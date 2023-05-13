UrduPoint.com

DG ISPR Brushes Aside Rumours About Resignations Of Senior Army Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations of senior army officers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday brushed aside the rumours about senior officers of the Pakistan Army resigning as a protest against violent demonstrations and arson of the state institution's assets.

Talking to a private news channel, the DG ISPR said the army was united under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff and would remain united despite internal and external propaganda.

He said the entire military leadership, including the Army Chief, believed in democracy and wholeheartedly supported it.

The Pakistan Army, he said, also dismissed the rumours about the imposition of martial law in the country as "baseless hearsay". There was no question of imposition of martial law, he asserted.

