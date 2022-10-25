UrduPoint.com

DG ISPR Calls For Inquiry About Arshad's Killing, Identify Elements Maligning State Institution

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday called for inquiry about Arshad Sharif's killing in Kenyan territory besides finding elements maligning state institution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday called for inquiry about Arshad Sharif's killing in Kenyan territory besides finding elements maligning state institution.

The ISPR DG while talking to a private news channel said that the practice of accusing state institution and propagating concocted stories by pin pointing the institution should be stopped.

Expressing his heartfelt grief over the killing of Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif, he said: "Everyone is grieved over Arshad's death." He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to victim's family to bear the irreparable loss.

He said Arshad Sharif had covered all the Army Operations launched to weed out terrorism in the country.

About Kenyan government, he said the Kenyan authorities already admitted that the incident was occurred mistakenly.

The entire matter should be investigated, and also the reasons that let Arshad Sharif to leave the country should be probed, the ISPR DG said.

Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar requested the government to take full action against those making allegations against the state institution.

He underlined that it was also necessary to observe that who was being benefited by making this sad incident a basis to the smear campaign against the state institution.

