DG ISPR, DG ISI Presser's Exposed PTI Chairman, Says Rana Sanaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 27, 2022 | 04:18 PM

The Interior Minister says the government will allow the PTI to hold its gathering in the federal capital if it remains peaceful under the constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the press briefing by the DG ISPR and the DG ISI has further exposed PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said the drama of Cipher was staged by him to defeat the no confidence motion moved against him.

Rana Sanaullah has said that the government will allow the PTI to hold its gathering in the Federal capital if it remains peaceful under the constitution.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said peaceful protest is their constitutional and legal right. Otherwise, he said the participants of long march will not be allowed to enter the federal capital territory. For this purpose, he said we have the requisite number of rangers, FC, Sindh and Islamabad police.

The Interior Minister said the PTI has submitted an application to hold jalsa/sit-in from the fourth of next month in H-9 and G-9 sectors of Islamabad.

He said Islamabad administration is reviewing the request of the PTI.

Rana Sanaullah said a meeting on law and order situation attended by heads of all law enforcing agencies was held in Islamabad on Thursday, which reviewed matters pertaining to the PTI's long march. He said given their track record which is not good, the very intentions of the PTI are being assessed in a professional manner.

The Interior Minister said the PTI will not be allowed entry into the Red Zone under any circumstances. He said no compromise will be made on the security and protection of important buildings in the red zone which are symbol of the state.

He said Article 245 is also being invoked to safeguard red zone under which Pakistan Army will perform duties in the second layer of security.

