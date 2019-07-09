UrduPoint.com
DG ISPR Expresses Grief At BOL TV Anchorperson's Assassination

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:25 PM

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's assassination

Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday expressed grief at the assassination of BOL TV anchor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday expressed grief at the assassination of BOL tv anchor.

"Saddened to know about the assassination of BOL TV young anchor Mureed Abbass. Share the grief of bereaved family and BOL TV administration. May Allah bless his soul. Aamen," the DG ISPR said in a message on his official twitter handle.

