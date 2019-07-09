Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday expressed grief at the assassination of BOL TV anchor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General of Inter Services Public Relations ( ISPR ), Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday expressed grief at the assassination of BOL tv anchor.

"Saddened to know about the assassination of BOL TV young anchor Mureed Abbass. Share the grief of bereaved family and BOL TV administration. May Allah bless his soul. Aamen," the DG ISPR said in a message on his official twitter handle.