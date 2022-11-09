UrduPoint.com

DG ISPR Felicitates Team Pakistan On Qualifying For T20 World Cup's Final

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

DG ISPR felicitates team Pakistan on qualifying for T20 World Cup's final

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) on Wednesday extended felicitations to National cricket Team on qualifying for T20 World Cup's finals .

In a tweet on his official twitter handle, Major General Babar Iftikhar wrote, "Congratulations Team Pakistan for a stellar performance and winning #SemiFinalT20WC."He further said, "Good luck for the Final. Pakistan Zindabad!"

