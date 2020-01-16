DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor changed: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

Major General Babar Iftikhar is the next DG ISPR, Senior journalist Rauf Klasra claimed. However, there is no any official confirmation yet about the recent reshuffling in Pakistan army.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor was changed, the sources claim.

However, no official statement or confirmation came yet that whether he was changed or not and that who was the next DG ISPR.

The rumours and tweets about transfer of incumbent DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor have gone viral on social media. Senior journalist Rauf Klara tweeted: "Major General Babar Iftikhar is DG ISPR,".

Another reporter Arshad Waheed Chaudhary also said that Major General Asif Ghafoor was changed and General Enayat and General Iftikhar are likely to be appointed new DG ISPR.

Major General Asif Ghafoor would be appointed as General Officer Commanding.

Aizaz Syed--another senior reporter with a local tv also said that present DG ISPR was changed and said that the confirmation in this regard would come till the evening.

However, till writing of this report, no official confrmation came about the status of Major General Asif Ghafoor.