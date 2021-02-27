DG ISPR pays tribute to PAF on 2nd anniversary of Operation Swift Report

(@fidahassanain)

The DG ISPR says that 27th February, 2019 is testament that Pakistan Air Force, with support of the nation, will always defend the motherland against all threats.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2021) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

Taking to Twitter, the DG ISPR wrote: “27th Feb, 2019 is testament that Pak AF, with support of the nation, will always defend the motherland against all threats. It is not numbers but courage & will of a resilient nation that triumphs in the end. Pak stands 4 peace but when challenged, shall respond with full might,”.

Pakistan Air Force is celebrating Surprise Day today on the occasion of second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, to pay tribute to valiant Shaheens' for their brave defence of the motherland while retaliating to Indian Air Force violation of its sovereign territories on this day in 2019.

The celebration ceremony of Surprise Day will be held at PAF Headquarters in Islamabad.

The Operation Swift Retort was a rapid response to Indian Air Force strike in Balakot obliterating Pakistan's airspace that had merely harmed a few trees and a wild Crow.

PAF had shot down two Indian fighter jets namely MiG-21 and Su-30 where the former's pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was caught by Pakistan Army after his safe ejection and falling into the Pakistani side of the line of control.