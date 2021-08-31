UrduPoint.com

DG ISPR Pays Tributes To Martyrs, Ghazis, Releases Fifth Video

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:11 PM

DG ISPR pays tributes to martyrs, ghazis, releases fifth video

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday paid tributes to the martyrs, ghazis and their loved ones for indomitable national spirit, patriotism and valour for rendering sacrifices to safeguard the motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday paid tributes to the martyrs, ghazis and their loved ones for indomitable national spirit, patriotism and valour for rendering sacrifices to safeguard the motherland.

The DG took to microblogging website Twitter to share a special tribute video depicting the martyrs and their families showing insurmountable resolve to defend the country at all costs which is the fifth one in the series showing different life accounts of the families of martyrs and ghazis with the title "Defence & Martyrs' Day.

" He wrote on his official account, "Salute to the martyrs, ghazis and all of the relatives belonging to them. Martyrs of Pakistan, our pride." The tweet was followed by hashtags #6September #ShuhadaKoSalam.

Earlier, the ISPR DG in his news conference announced that this year's Defence and Martyrs' Day theme was "Our martyrs our pride, salute to all the relatives belonging to the ghazis and shaheeds."He said the ceremony for this year would be held under strict COVID-19 protocols with full national zeal and fervour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Twitter ISPR All Share

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

1 minute ago
 Ijaz Ahmad Minhas assumes office

Ijaz Ahmad Minhas assumes office

2 minutes ago
 Merkel Says Germany Looking for Ways to Talk to Ta ..

Merkel Says Germany Looking for Ways to Talk to Taliban Without Giving Them Legi ..

3 minutes ago
 Arrangements made for upgradation of 2 disposal st ..

Arrangements made for upgradation of 2 disposal stations

3 minutes ago
 Merkel says Kabul airport of 'existential importan ..

Merkel says Kabul airport of 'existential importance'

3 minutes ago
 Henderson signs new long-term Liverpool deal

Henderson signs new long-term Liverpool deal

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.