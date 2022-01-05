DG ISPR refutes talks of deal with Nawaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

Major General Babar Iftikhar says 90 per cent work on the erection of fence along Pak-Afghan border has been completed whilst on Pak-Iran border, seventy one percent work on the fencing has been achieved

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2021) Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that talk of a deal with PML-N Supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif are baseless.

“No talks of deal with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif,” said General Babar Iftikhar.

He was briefing media persons in Rawalpindi today [Wednesday]/

Babar Iftikhar said that 90 per cent work on the erection of fence along Pak-Afghan border has been completed whilst on Pak-Iran border, seventy one percent work on the fencing has been achieved.

The DG ISPR emphasized the importance of fencing on Pak-Afghan border saying it is important for the security of people on both sides of the border as well as to regulate trade activities.

It is not aimed at dividing the people but securing them.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said the border management system with Afghanistan will be made more effective with the passage of time. He said the blood of our martyrs is included in the erection of this fence. He said this is a fence of peace and it will be completed and stay intact.

The DG ISPR said sixty seven new wings of FC Balochistan and FC Khyberpakhunkhwa were established in the year 2021 to further strengthen the border security. He said the process has also been started to establish six more wings.