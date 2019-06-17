UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG ISPR Reminds India Of Pakistan’s Counter-strikes After World Cup Defeat

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 26 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:10 PM

DG ISPR reminds India of Pakistan’s counter-strikes after world cup defeat

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Major General Asif Ghafoor reminded India of the counter-military strikes by Pakistan.

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Like the Indian crowd which outnumbered Pakistani fans in the Old Trafford stands, Indian batsmen outwitted Pakistani bowlers in the field and scored mammoth 336-5 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

This cricket victory is being termed by Indians as another strike against Pakistan after a military standoff that took place in February this year.

Indian Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter, “Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same.

Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK”

Responding to Amit Shah, DG ISPR Major Ghafoor congratulated India for the win.

At the same time, DG ISPR said that two things with different denominators can’t be compared. So are strikes and match.

“If in doubt please see results of our Nowshera counter strikes and response to IAF violation on 27 Feb19 downing two Indian jets. Stay Surprised,” he wrote.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World ICC Twitter ISPR Same Nowshera Old Trafford February Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

5 minutes ago

Qatar attends Arab meeting in UAE amid Gulf crisis ..

6 minutes ago

Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: c ..

4 minutes ago

Filming commences on Al Khaja&#039;s new horror fi ..

6 minutes ago

Taliban Deputy Head Secretly Visits China to Discu ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.