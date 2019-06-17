DG ISPR reminds India of Pakistan’s counter-strikes after world cup defeat

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Major General Asif Ghafoor reminded India of the counter-military strikes by Pakistan.

Like the Indian crowd which outnumbered Pakistani fans in the Old Trafford stands, Indian batsmen outwitted Pakistani bowlers in the field and scored mammoth 336-5 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

This cricket victory is being termed by Indians as another strike against Pakistan after a military standoff that took place in February this year.

Indian Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter, “Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same.

Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK”

Responding to Amit Shah, DG ISPR Major Ghafoor congratulated India for the win.

At the same time, DG ISPR said that two things with different denominators can’t be compared. So are strikes and match.

“If in doubt please see results of our Nowshera counter strikes and response to IAF violation on 27 Feb19 downing two Indian jets. Stay Surprised,” he wrote.