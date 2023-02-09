DG ISPR reprimands social media speculations on COAS visit to USA

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Thursday reprimanded social media speculations regarding the Army Chief's visit to the United States of America (USA)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Thursday reprimanded social media speculations regarding the Army Chief's visit to the United States of America (USA).

In a tweet on his official handle, the Spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces wrote, "There have been baseless speculations on social media that COAS is visiting USA." He further said, "It is categorically stated that COAS is on an official visit to UK from 5th to 10th February in connection with 5th Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference.

The ISPR DG informed that it was a bi-annual event for military to military cooperation between the two countries.

Senior Pakistan military leadership has been participating in the event since 2016, he added.