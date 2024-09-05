DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

(@Abdulla99267510)

Lt General Ahmed Sharif says 32,173 intelligence-based operations were conducted against terrorists and their facilitators over the past eight months

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2024) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif said that 32,173 intelligence-based operations were conducted against terrorists and their facilitators over the past eight months.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif shared that 90 militants were eliminated in operations over the last month.

He further mentioned that 193 brave officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom in the past eight months, and the entire nation pays tribute to them.

Speaking about recent terrorist activities, DG ISPR revealed that on the nights of August 25 and 26, security forces in Balochistan neutralized 21 terrorists during operations.

He acknowledged the perception of deprivation and state oppression in Balochistan.

The DG ISPR clarified that the Pakistan Army is neither against any political party nor has any political agenda. He emphasized that if anyone within the army promotes a specific political agenda for personal gain, the internal accountability system takes action.

He also addressed the case against retired Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed in the Top City matter. A complaint was received through the Ministry of Defense, and on August 12, the army informed that the retired officer had violated the Army Act.

Further incidents of Army Act violations after his retirement also surfaced which led to start court-martial proceedings.