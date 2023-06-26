DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy against nation

(@Abdulla99267510)

Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary says 102 suspects are being tried in the military courts working already in the country.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2023) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), declared that the incidents that occurred on May 9 were a deliberate conspiracy against the nation.

During a press conference held in Rawalpindi on Monday, he stated that substantial evidence had been discovered to support this claim.

Addressing the media, the DG ISPR emphasized the importance of holding accountable all those involved in the May 9 incidents, including the facilitators. He called for justice to be served in their cases.

Additionally, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary disclosed that three officers, including a lieutenant general, had been relieved of their duties. Furthermore, disciplinary measures were being taken against several other officers.

The DG ISPR revealed that the military had already established 17 standing courts throughout the country under the military act. Currently, 102 individuals were undergoing trial in accordance with this law.

He clarified that all the suspects involved had the right to legal representation, allowing them to hire civil lawyers and pursue appeals in the Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court.

In response to a question regarding the false flag theory, the DG ISPR dismissed claims that the May 9 incidents were orchestrated by the army. He criticized the poisonous mindset behind such allegations and pointed out that video evidence and CCTV footage clearly showed military installations being targeted immediately after the arrest of the PTI chief.

Furthermore, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary raised doubts about the credibility of those spreading false narratives, suggesting that the army had deployed its own agents in various locations. He questioned how the army could compromise the sanctity of its own fallen soldiers.

The DG ISPR concluded that the allegations against the army were baseless and merely propagated by a political group seeking to deceive the public.

(Developing Story)