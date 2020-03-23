DG ISPR says they never saw danger of Cornavirus in their life times

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday said that they never saw Coronavirus danger in their life time.

The DG said Pakistan military is ready there for the assistance of civil administrations to cope with COVID-19.

He expressed these views in a live press talk about Pakistan Resolution Day. In his press talk, he said that the aim of today's briefing was to apprise the country's citizens of the military's efforts in the war against COVID-19, which has so far infected 882 people and left at least six people dead.

“First of all, I wish all citizens and Pakistanis living anywhere abroad on the Pakistan Day," Maj Gen Iftikhar said. "80 years ago, our ancestors set up their goal and, in a united manner, made the impossible possible.

“Today is the day to honour and remember all those great people, for an independent nation and the two-nation theory, the truth of which still dawns on everyone today,” he added.

He said: “Today, it's March 23 again. And today, our ancestors' heirs face a new challenge, an evil that has taken over the entire world. So much so that even the developed nations seem powerless against COVID-19," the DG ISPR said.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said there was a need for everyone to once again unite with a passion for safe Pakistan.

“Today is also a day to remember our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who, despite being helpless in the face of the worst state-sanctioned terrorism and this natural disaster, are an example of resistance in their fight for the right to self-determination.

“People of the occupied Kashmir will be successful in their struggle," the army spokesperson added.