DG ISPR shares Holy verse about finality of Prophethood of  Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2020) Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Major General Babar Iftikhar shared the verse from Holy Quran about the finality of the prophethood of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) here on Tuesday.

A.W as few weeks ago a debate was run on the social media on this subject matter. Some twitteratis had serious reservations and questions about this belief among the military men.

The tweet by General Iftikhar who is military spokesperson is the answer to all those questions being raised on the social media and other platforms, indicating clearly that they (army men) have strong believe in the finality of the Prophet-hood of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The religious scholars often discuss an Islamic principal in their circles that when there is a doubt about one’s belief he/she should clearly come out and explain his belief and ideology before the people to make them witness, so the truth could prevail.