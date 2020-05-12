UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG ISPR Shares Holy Verse About Finality Of Prophethood Of  Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:20 PM

DG ISPR shares Holy verse about finality of Prophethood of  Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

Major General Babar Iftikhar who is spokesperson of Pakistan military has shared the Ayat (verse) from Holy Quran with a caption: “Muhammad is not the father of any one of your men, but he is the Messenger of Allah and last of the prophets,”

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2020) Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Major General Babar Iftikhar shared the verse from Holy Quran about the finality of the prophethood of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) here on Tuesday.

Major General Babar Iftikhar shared the exacted Ayat (Verse) from the Holy Quran, with a caption of the translation of the verse.

“He wrote: “Muhammad is not the father of any one of your men, but he is the Messenger of Allah and last of the prophets,”.

The military spokesperson shared Ayat (verse) which has exact connection with finality of the prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad S.

A.W as few weeks ago a debate was run on the social media on this subject matter. Some twitteratis had serious reservations and questions about this belief among the military men.

The tweet by General Iftikhar who is military spokesperson is the answer to all those questions being raised on the social media and other platforms, indicating clearly that they (army men) have strong believe in the finality of the Prophet-hood of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The religious scholars often discuss an Islamic principal in their circles that when there is a doubt about one’s belief he/she should clearly come out and explain his belief and ideology before the people to make them witness, so the truth could prevail.

Related Topics

Army Social Media Inter Services Intelligenc All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Group Announces 2019-20 results

2 minutes ago

Govt opts for smart lockdown to save poor segment: ..

12 minutes ago

Australian charged over 80s alleged hate crime mur ..

12 minutes ago

At least five dead in fire at Saint Petersburg hos ..

12 minutes ago

Deadly Blaze at St.Petersburg's Hospital Extinguis ..

12 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to receive ass ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.