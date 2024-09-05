DG ISPR to address press conference today

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2024) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry would hold a press conference on Thursday (today).

During the press conference, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif will discuss matters related to internal security, counter-terrorism efforts, and other relevant issues.

The DG ISPR is also expected to provide an update on the current national security situation.