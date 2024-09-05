Open Menu

DG ISPR To Address Press Conference Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2024

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif is also expected to provide an update on the current national security situation.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2024) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry would hold a press conference on Thursday (today).

During the press conference, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif will discuss matters related to internal security, counter-terrorism efforts, and other relevant issues.

The DG ISPR is also expected to provide an update on the current national security situation.

