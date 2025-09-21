DG ISPR visits Cadet College Palandri, holds special session with students, faculty

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, visited Cadet College Palandri and held a special session with the students and faculty members.

According to a news release issued by ISPR, the students and faculty paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for inflicting a humiliating defeat on India in Marka-e-Haq. They also thanked the DG ISPR for giving comprehensive answers to their questions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal said, “The DG ISPR’s words and resolve have further strengthened our morale.”

He said that as responsible citizens, it is essential to verify news circulating on social media.

The students and faculty members remarked that India would once again face humiliation if it attempted any aggression.

“As Kashmiris, we firmly believe that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan,” they said.

They further said that Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable, and no power could divide them. “As per Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, Kashmir was, is, and will remain a part of Pakistan,” they asserted.

They said the DG ISPR’s address provided them an opportunity to better understand the role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the defense of the homeland.

“We are proud of the supreme sacrifice of Major Rab Nawaz Tariq, the first martyr of Cadet College Palandri,” they added.

The participants affirmed that they stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces against any Indian aggression.